$1 million bond set for man arrested after shooting on I-680/I-80 interchange

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Bond was set at $1 million on Wednesday for the man arrested after the shooting on the I-680/I-80 interchange Monday.

Charles Stuart, 33, was very disruptive in court Wednesday morning. With garbled speech, he kept asking for an attorney among other things. The court was informed that Stuart has mental disorders — schizophrenia and bipolar disorder — and that he was not on medication to treat them.

Stuart is facing charges of first-degree felony assault, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and shooting at an occupied vehicle. He is due in court on Wednesday.

Monday’s incident shut down part of the roadway for hours while police investigated.

According to witnesses and police reports, Stuart’s pickup truck blew a tire causing him to crash into a concrete barrier along the interchange on Monday. He then walked into traffic, fired a gun at another motorist — the bullet grazed his cheek — then stripped and ran into a nearby wooded area before police were able to detain him, reports state.

His mother told police following the incident that he has refused to take his medication; and that he has complete mental breakdowns on occasion.

Charles Stuart (Omaha Police Department)

It took authorities about an hour to get him into the courtroom on Wednesday. He was rolled out at 10:30 a.m. strapped into a wheelchair and surrounded by Correctional Emergency Response Team officers wearing helmets with face shields. Apparently, they had tried to get Stuart to come out into the courtroom on his own, but he was screaming and throwing things and a crisis team had to be called in to assist.

It was revealed during Wednesday’s court proceedings that he apparently got the gun from Illinois, but it’s not yet clear when it was purchased — or even if he was allowed to have it. The driver who was shot and later transported to CHI Health-Bergan Mercy Hospital for treatment; his right cheek was grazed by a bullet.

Officials said he’s also had run-ins before with authorities in Wisconsin.

A public defender was appointed for Stuart during Wednesday’s hearing, and his preliminary hearing was set for Sept. 18.

Digital Director Gina Dvorak contributed to this report.

