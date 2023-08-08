Woman arrested in road rage incident near Kearney

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities arrested a woman after a road rage incident in Kearney on Monday.

Marijek Lual, 20, of Grand Island was arrested for attempted 2nd-degree assault, criminal mischief, reckless driving, and traffic violations.

Around 6:20 p.m., NSP received word of a hit-and-run crash on I-80. The reporting party told troopers that a vehicle had been forced into the median by Lual.

The victim was not injured.

A few minutes later, a trooper located Lual’s vehicle as it was traveling eastbound at over 90 mph.

After a traffic stop, the trooper determined that Lual had intentionally struck the other vehicle twice, forcing it into the median.

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol were assisted by the Buffalo County Sherriff’s Office in this pursuit and investigation.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.