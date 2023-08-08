We are Local
Water main break shuts down doctors building, could cause traffic delays Tuesday

(City of Marshall Facebook page)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another water main broke in Omaha on Monday night.

According to Metropolitan Utilities District, or M.U.D., repair crews responded to a main break near 42nd and Harney streets between 8-9 p.m. Monday.

Nebraska Medical Center announced in a press release that its Clarkson Doctors Building will be closed Tuesday as a result of the water main break.

The release also said traffic restrictions may be in place in the area of 42nd and Farnam streets tomorrow.

M.U.D. expects service to this main to be restored overnight.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Tip Top Tux, a popular wedding wear supplier, closed down abruptly, leaving customers and...
