Water main break shuts down doctors building, could cause traffic delays Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another water main broke in Omaha on Monday night.

According to Metropolitan Utilities District, or M.U.D., repair crews responded to a main break near 42nd and Harney streets between 8-9 p.m. Monday.

We are responding to a water main break on S 42nd St between Harney St and Farnam St. Please use caution in the area and be aware of possible traffic restrictions as our crews work to safely make repairs. #Omaha — M.U.D. Omaha (@mudomahane) August 8, 2023

Nebraska Medical Center announced in a press release that its Clarkson Doctors Building will be closed Tuesday as a result of the water main break.

The release also said traffic restrictions may be in place in the area of 42nd and Farnam streets tomorrow.

M.U.D. expects service to this main to be restored overnight.

This main is down for repairs on N 42nd St from Farnam St to Emile St and on Dewey Ave & 42nd St. Estimated time to restore service is 3:00 am. — M.U.D. Omaha (@mudomahane) August 8, 2023

