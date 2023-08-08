We are Local
Tip Top ‘Toast’: Tuxedo company shuts down without warning

The abrupt closure of a popular wedding wear supplier has some customers scrambling
Tip Top Tux, a popular wedding wear supplier, closed down abruptly, leaving customers and employees scratching their heads.
By Mike McKnight
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The big day is just around the corner, but many grooms and their wedding parties are getting a shock.

A major tuxedo supplier has abruptly closed without warning.

Matt Chamberlain pulled up to Tip Top Tux in Omaha for a fitting. He’s the best man, but he doesn’t have good news for the groom when he finds Tip Top Tux has stood him up.

“No announcement, no phone numbers, and nothing on the website; no notice,” Chamberlain said. “So it’s a bit of a problem.”

The wedding is just a month away. Matt’s brother, the groom, and 15 others in the wedding party already paid Tip Top Tux for tuxedos and accessories.

“The grand total is $4,000-$5,000, that’s what our estimate is at right now,” said the groom, Drew Chamberlain. “We haven’t run the receipts but it’s likely we won’t see that money again unless something drastically changes.”

A notice posted on the door only says “Sorry, we’re closed.”

But there’s not a good sign of reopening anytime soon, either.

The Tip Top Tux location near Westroads in Omaha should also be open, but it’s closed with that same note on the door, saying customers can go to a corporate website for assistance.

The corporate website then redirects customers to a phone number, which 6 News called.

This prerecorded message followed: “Thank you for calling Dapper and Dashing Formal Wear. Please hold for the next available representative. Busy.”

The Dapper and Dashing Formal Wear website boasts of 100 locations with a distribution system in Atlanta.

Putting down a deposit for his October wedding tuxedos, Kyle Clark told 6 News by phone that the company needed to better disseminate information.

“It’s a stressful process and to close with no warning, even to take a booking a week ago knowing you’re going to close, if they did know, that makes me angry,” Clark said.

A competitor says it’s a fitting time to tape her offer on the locked doors.

“Gentleman’s Choice is more than happy to help anybody that needed a tuxedo,” said Lisa Solberg of Gentleman’s Choice in Omaha. “We have an in-stock warehouse so we can do last-minute orders for entire wedding parties.”

Chris Paulson already has a tuxedo, but he wants to return it because the wedding is over.

“I thought we’d come out here today,” Paulson said. “We got an email to bring [the tuxedo] back, and here we are. It looks like I’m holding on to this a little longer.”

Drew Chamberlain says he and his wedding party will file credit card disputes and find another way to fit in on the big day.

“We’ll go jeans and blazers or tuxedo t-shirts,” Chamberlain said. “Something easy.”

So far, 6 News has been unable to contact anyone with the corporate office for Dapper and Dashing Formal Wear.

The customers that 6 News spoke to don’t blame the store workers, who all described as friendly and likely facing an uncertain future with their employment.

