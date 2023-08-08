We are Local
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Morning showers followed by a warmer Tuesday

By Rusty Lord
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting the day with some spotty showers moving through the area but they’ll likely won’t do much more than wet the pavement at times during the morning drive. Otherwise it will likely be a quiet and comfortable Tuesday that end up a bit warmer than yesterday.

Rain Chances
Rain Chances(WOWT)

Highs this afternoon will be able to jump into the mid 80s but it won’t be all that humid. That will happen under partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday Forecast
Tuesday Forecast(WOWT)

Long after you fall asleep another round of rain and storms is likely to develop and move through after 2-3am in the early morning hours Wednesday. It’s likely to be short lived but it will be louder than you’d like in the middle of your night.

Overnight Storms
Overnight Storms(WOWT)

There is the small risk of a storm or two becoming strong to severe but the best odds for those are likely to stay to the southwest for the most part. A few wind gusts and some hail are possible from the strongest storms.

Severe Tonight
Severe Tonight(WOWT)

Clouds are likely tough to shake the rest of Wednesday and we’ll stay cooler near 80 for an afternoon high. Warmer air returns Thursday along with a bit more humidity too.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

