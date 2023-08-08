We are Local
Omaha fire crews make quick work of small paint booth blaze



By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha fire investigators say a fire at a metro business Monday night was accidental.

OFD tells 6 News crews were dispatched to Propak Logistics near 16th and John J. Pershing Drive just after 9 p.m. Smoke was found inside the structure on arrival and a small fire was located in a paint booth.

The blaze was brought under control within 5 to 10 minutes. Several employees were on-site at the time, but no one was hurt. The cause was determined to be sparks from a grinder.

Damage is estimated at $40,000.

