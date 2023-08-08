We are Local
Norfolk man accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old

Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
Officers said it happened just before 4 a.m. in the area of Ford Avenue.
By Dean Welte
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - A Northeast Nebraska investigation has led to the arrest of a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a minor.

According to the Norfolk Police Division, 62-year-old David Perrin has been charged with first-degree sexual assault.

Norfolk Police say on Aug. 4 they received a sexual assault report involving a 12-year-old girl. The girl described the details of the assault to the police, who say they were able to confirm what she said.

On Aug. 5, Perrin was located and arrested. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail before being placed in the Madison County Jail. As of Aug. 8, Perrin is still in the county jail.

