We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Man police say fled naked from Omaha interstate shooting diagnosed with mental disorders, documents state

His mother told police he has complete mental breakdowns on occasion, court records show
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Court documents filed Tuesday reveal more details about the events that led to the arrest of a man who police said stripped down naked after a crash and fired a handgun into traffic a day earlier.

Omaha Police arrested Charles Stuart, age 33, after a crash and shooting on the interstate Monday, shutting down part of the roadway for hours.

One witness told Omaha Police that Stuart’s pickup truck blew a tire and ran into a concrete barrier. That witness, who was driving a white SUV, then stopped to help later telling OPD that Stuart at first seemed cordial but quickly became agitated for unknown reasons.

According to the documents, Stuart then pulled out a gun and fired two rounds into the air before shooting at the SUV. The driver was injured and later transported to CHI Health-Bergan Mercy Hospital for treatment; his right cheek was grazed by a bullet.

Charles Stuart
Charles Stuart(Omaha Police Department)

That witness said Stuart walked into traffic lanes, stopped and took his shirt off, then pulled out a gun and took a knew before firing the weapon at least once, according to the affidavit.

“As he drove off, he observed the suspect flee the area on foot and take off all of his clothes,” the document states.

Because of Stuart’s mental state, officers were unable to interview him at police headquarters. His mother told officers there that he had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder but that he refuses to take his medication. She also said he has complete mental breakdowns on occasion.

Stuart is facing charges of first-degree felony assault, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and shooting at an occupied vehicle. He is due in court on Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators told 6 News that they believe the man, who crashed his red truck into a cement...
Omaha Police identify suspect in interstate crash, shooting
Tip Top Tux, a popular wedding wear supplier, closed down abruptly, leaving customers and...
Tip Top Tux is toast: Tuxedo company shuts down without warning
Cocaine found in semi on Interstate 80 on Aug. 3, 2023.
Man arrested after nearly 90 pounds of cocaine, $84,000 in cash found in semi on I-80
Water main break in Omaha’s Blackstone area shuts down doctors building, could cause traffic delays Tuesday
Box trailers are seen at Yellow Corp. trucking facility Monday, July 31, 2023 in Nashville,...
Trucking giant Yellow Corp. declares bankruptcy after years of financial struggles

Latest News

The shooting suspect arrested Monday on an Omaha interstate is set to appear in court Wednesday.
Omaha interstate shooting suspect to appear in court Wednesday
A documentary celebrating the legendary championship run of Nebraska football led by Coach Tom...
'Day By Day' Tom Osborne documentary to be released
An Omaha officer-involved shooting suspect appeared in court Tuesday.
Officer-involved shooting suspect makes court appearance
Douglas County's Board of Commissioners has delayed the transition to the new juvenile justice...
Douglas County Board delays move to new juvenile justice center