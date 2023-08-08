Man police say fled naked from Omaha interstate shooting diagnosed with mental disorders, documents state

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Court documents filed Tuesday reveal more details about the events that led to the arrest of a man who police said stripped down naked after a crash and fired a handgun into traffic a day earlier.

Omaha Police arrested Charles Stuart, age 33, after a crash and shooting on the interstate Monday, shutting down part of the roadway for hours.

One witness told Omaha Police that Stuart’s pickup truck blew a tire and ran into a concrete barrier. That witness, who was driving a white SUV, then stopped to help later telling OPD that Stuart at first seemed cordial but quickly became agitated for unknown reasons.

According to the documents, Stuart then pulled out a gun and fired two rounds into the air before shooting at the SUV. The driver was injured and later transported to CHI Health-Bergan Mercy Hospital for treatment; his right cheek was grazed by a bullet.

That witness said Stuart walked into traffic lanes, stopped and took his shirt off, then pulled out a gun and took a knew before firing the weapon at least once, according to the affidavit.

“As he drove off, he observed the suspect flee the area on foot and take off all of his clothes,” the document states.

Because of Stuart’s mental state, officers were unable to interview him at police headquarters. His mother told officers there that he had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder but that he refuses to take his medication. She also said he has complete mental breakdowns on occasion.

Stuart is facing charges of first-degree felony assault, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and shooting at an occupied vehicle. He is due in court on Wednesday.

