Man assaults hospital security guard, runs into Bellevue cornfield, source says

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Officials with Nebraska Medicine say a man ran from a hospital room, assaulted a security guard, and ran across the street into a cornfield Tuesday afternoon.

Nebraska Medicine tells 6 News a man was receiving treatment at Bellevue Medical Center’s emergency room at 25th Street and Highway 370 when he reportedly became violent and started running. He also allegedly punched a security guard, before running into the cornfield across the highway.

