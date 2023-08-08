We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Man assaults hospital security guard, runs into Bellevue cornfield, source says

Officials with Nebraska Medicine say a man ran from a hospital room, assaulted a security...
Officials with Nebraska Medicine say a man ran from a hospital room, assaulted a security guard, and ran across the street into a cornfield Tuesday afternoon.(Pixabay)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Officials with Nebraska Medicine say a man ran from a hospital room, assaulted a security guard, and ran across the street into a cornfield Tuesday afternoon.

Nebraska Medicine tells 6 News a man was receiving treatment at Bellevue Medical Center’s emergency room at 25th Street and Highway 370 when he reportedly became violent and started running. He also allegedly punched a security guard, before running into the cornfield across the highway.

--

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators told 6 News that they believe the man, who crashed his red truck into a cement...
Omaha Police identify man arrested after interstate crash, shooting
Tip Top Tux, a popular wedding wear supplier, closed down abruptly, leaving customers and...
Tip Top Tux is toast: Tuxedo company shuts down without warning
Cocaine found in semi on Interstate 80 on Aug. 3, 2023.
Man arrested after nearly 90 pounds of cocaine, $84,000 in cash found in semi on I-80
Water main break in Omaha’s Blackstone area shuts down doctors building, could cause traffic delays Tuesday
Box trailers are seen at Yellow Corp. trucking facility Monday, July 31, 2023 in Nashville,...
Trucking giant Yellow Corp. declares bankruptcy after years of financial struggles

Latest News

Iowa National Guard trains for natural disasters alongside utility providers
Iowa National Guard prepares for natural disasters alongside utilities
Omaha Public Schools is dealing with a staffing struggle ahead of the new school year.
Omaha Public Schools says it’s ready for the school year despite staffing issues
The Nebraska State Patrol says its Tech Crimes Unit has arrested a Fremont man in connection...
Fremont man arrested in child exploitation case
The shooting suspect arrested Monday after an incident an Omaha interstate is set to appear in...
Man who fled naked from Omaha interstate shooting diagnosed with mental disorders, documents state