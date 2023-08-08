Inmate reported missing from Omaha correctional facility

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate is reported to be missing from the Community Corrections Center-Omaha.

According to a release from the Department of Correctional Services, 36-year-old Michael Detty left the facility on Monday and his electronic monitor was found across the street.

Authorities say Detty started his sentenced in June 2021 for charges out of Clay County, including possession of a stolen firearm and theft by unlawful taking.

Detty is described as being 5′9″ and 240 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

