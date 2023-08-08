Here we go again, water main break at 42nd & Harney

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - M.U.D. and crews from Omaha Public Works returned to a familiar place Monday night to fix a water main break.

The break at 42nd & Harney is at the same place where another major break caused a lot of damage last October and a road closure for several weeks.

The city released a statement Tuesday morning advising that the intersection could be closed a month.

Nebraska Medicine announced Monday night that it would have to close Clarkson Doctors Building South on Tuesday because of the break. All other areas on the campus were operational.

