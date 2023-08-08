We are Local
Gretna East football prepares for inaugural season

By Grace Boyles
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Forever and always 2023 will mark the first year in the Griffins record books. Such a clean slate can be daunting or it can be a chance to lay the perfect foundation. Gretna East head football coach Justin Haberman thinks of this opportunity as the latter.

”It’s a brand new path we get to build the way we want out here at Gretna East. And there’s no disadvantage,” said Haberman after a summer workout. “When you have the opportunity to work with great young men and I have a tremendous coaching staff and to build this the right way. We’re going to do our best to make sure it’s done that way.”

Players have not only had to get used to a new school and classmates, but they’ve also had to learn a whole new offense and defense while also getting to know their new coaches and teammates. To help with all these new beginnings, Gretna East has put an emphasis on building brotherhood.

”Bonding with each other, communication,” said junior left tackle and nose guard Kaehle Toledo. “When someone messes up, pick them up, don’t bring them down. Just make sure everyone’s good.”

”I hope we just build a good brotherhood for the football team for years to come,” said junior safety and receiver Grayson Fisher. “Just always have that brotherhood bond.”

The Griffins will be playing in Class B this year and will kick off their season on August 25th at Hastings.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

