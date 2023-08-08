We are Local
Google announces $350 million expansion of Council Bluffs data center

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The tech giant that brought the world YouTube, Maps, Gmail, and many other everyday applications is now excited to bring something new to the plate.

Google made a big announcement Tuesday.

The franchise is investing $350 million this year alone to expand the Google Council Bluffs Data Center, which is a structure that takes up over 2.5 million square feet situated in a plot of land just east of Interstate 29 on Bunge Avenue.

The announcement was made at the data center Tuesday, where Sen. Joni Ernst, Iowa Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg, and Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh joined the ceremony.

“From infrastructure investments to investments in community initiatives, Google’s continued commitment to Council Bluffs is apparent,” Walsh said. “The new investment announced today in the Council Bluffs data center facilities, along with Google’s support of the new co-working hub, will continue to provide a ripple of economic impact throughout our community.”

This is the third expansion of the Google Council Bluffs Data Center since it was first built in 2007.

Google also announced a grant of $250,00 that’ll be given to Advance Southwest Iowa, an entrepreneur hub located in Council Bluffs.

The organization aims to help aid the next generation of American business leaders and the Google teams are eager to get these underway as soon as possible.

In April 2022, Google announced a data center project in northwest Omaha.

