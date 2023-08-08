Girls Inc. announces new executive director

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha non-profit has announced its next executive director.

Candias “Candi” Jones has been named executive director of Girls Inc.

An Omaha native, Jones comes to Girls Inc. after serving at Community Health Development Partners as Executive Vice President of People, Talent and Culture. The organization works to provide equitable healthcare and wellness services to communities across the country.

Prior to her previous position, Jones served as Professional Talent Developer and HR Consultant at Mutual of Omaha. There, she designed and managed a talent development program within the company that provided new solutions to the talent management process.

Jones also owns her own business, Coaching with Candi. The business helps support survivors of sexual trauma and provides guidance and best practices to organizations on how to better engage those they serve.

Jones is a University of Maryland graduate, with a degree in communication studies and HR management.

She will begin her new role August 21.

