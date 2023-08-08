Fremont man arrested in child exploitation case

FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol says its Tech Crimes Unit has arrested a Fremont man in connection with a child exploitation investigation.

NSP said in a release a search warrant was served at a home on Military Avenue in Fremont on July 26.

Tuesday, 54-year-old Eugene Kinnear was arrested for 10 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of violation of the Sex Offender Registration Act. Kinnear was booked into Saunders County Jail.

