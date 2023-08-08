Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Overnight storm chances and lingering Wednesday morning rain

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Storm chances are on the way in overnight! Storms will bring a minimal risk for severe weather, wind is the main threat, as these move in.

Severe risk (wowt)

Storms will move in from the W and gradually push E. The best chance for storms in the Metro is after 2AM... Likely around 3-4AM. These keep moving E and the main round is done by 6 AM in W Iowa. Showers linger for the morning commute with some thunderstorm potential S of I-80.

12AM (wowt)

2AM (wowt)

4AM (wowt)

We’ll see between .25-.75″ where storms hit, with a few lucky spots under heavy downpours seeing up to 1″

Rain potential (wowt)

We’ll stay cool in the low 80s and mid 70s but highs will climb through the week as a ridge of high pressure builds in. By Friday we hit the low 90s! On and off storm chances resume next week with a drop back to the low to mid 80s.

10 day (wowt)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.