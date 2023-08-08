We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Overnight storm chances and lingering Wednesday morning rain

Emily's Tuesday night forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Storm chances are on the way in overnight! Storms will bring a minimal risk for severe weather, wind is the main threat, as these move in.

Severe risk
Severe risk(wowt)

Storms will move in from the W and gradually push E. The best chance for storms in the Metro is after 2AM... Likely around 3-4AM. These keep moving E and the main round is done by 6 AM in W Iowa. Showers linger for the morning commute with some thunderstorm potential S of I-80.

12AM
12AM(wowt)
2AM
2AM(wowt)
4AM
4AM(wowt)

We’ll see between .25-.75″ where storms hit, with a few lucky spots under heavy downpours seeing up to 1″

Rain potential
Rain potential(wowt)

We’ll stay cool in the low 80s and mid 70s but highs will climb through the week as a ridge of high pressure builds in. By Friday we hit the low 90s! On and off storm chances resume next week with a drop back to the low to mid 80s.

10 day
10 day(wowt)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators told 6 News that they believe the man, who crashed his red truck into a cement...
Omaha Police identify man arrested after interstate crash, shooting
Tip Top Tux, a popular wedding wear supplier, closed down abruptly, leaving customers and...
Tip Top Tux is toast: Tuxedo company shuts down without warning
Water main break in Omaha’s Blackstone area shuts down doctors building, could cause traffic delays Tuesday
Cocaine found in semi on Interstate 80 on Aug. 3, 2023.
Man arrested after nearly 90 pounds of cocaine, $84,000 in cash found in semi on I-80
Inmate reported missing from Omaha correctional facility

Latest News

Emily's Tuesday night forecast
Emily's Tuesday night forecast
Temperatures in the 80s dominate the 10 Day Forecast
Temperatures warm up through the end of the week
Pleasant evening forecast