Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Overnight storm chances and lingering Wednesday morning rain
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Storm chances are on the way in overnight! Storms will bring a minimal risk for severe weather, wind is the main threat, as these move in.
Storms will move in from the W and gradually push E. The best chance for storms in the Metro is after 2AM... Likely around 3-4AM. These keep moving E and the main round is done by 6 AM in W Iowa. Showers linger for the morning commute with some thunderstorm potential S of I-80.
We’ll see between .25-.75″ where storms hit, with a few lucky spots under heavy downpours seeing up to 1″
We’ll stay cool in the low 80s and mid 70s but highs will climb through the week as a ridge of high pressure builds in. By Friday we hit the low 90s! On and off storm chances resume next week with a drop back to the low to mid 80s.
