Election offices gearing up for Nebraska’s new voter identification process

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Massachusetts Institute of Technology ranked all 50 states for their performance in the 2020 election, and Nebraska took the sixth spot. State leaders are making moves that they say will help improve election security.

Nebraskans voted in favor of new voter photo identification laws in the 2022 Midterm Election which were then debated and passed in the Unicameral. But why was it such a priority for the state to get it passed?

Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen said it’s because they want to avoid issues in the future.

“It stays ahead of the curve, if people want to defeat our elections and want to find ways to cheat, this shuts off one avenue for doing that,” Secretary Evnen said.

As of April 1, 2024, all voters will need to bring a photo ID with them when they head to their precinct. If they don’t, they’ll have to fill out a provisional ballot, and before that can be counted, they’ll have to come back with an accepted form of photo ID within a week after election day.

Secretary Evnen’s office released a full list of acceptable forms of ID which includes:

Nebraska driver’s license or state ID

Nebraska college or university ID (public or private).

Passport, Military ID, Tribal ID

Hospital, assisted-living facility, nursing home, or any other skilled care facility document.

Nebraska political subdivision ID

With all the changes, Hall County Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet said, they’re gearing up for an election season with many twists and turns.

“I think 2024 is going to be the most difficult election we’ve had,” Overstreet said. “I think it’s going to be more difficult than 2020 when we had COVID, I think it’s going to be more difficult than 2022 after redistricting and the census.”

Evnen said, for the counties that need it, help is available.

“We’ll provide the election commissioners and county clerks across the state with the support they need to put this new requirement into effect, without impacting the way our elections progress, and that is why we are starting now,” Evnen said.

Overstreet said the people of Hall County can help the process run smoother.

“I do hope that we have lots of people who are interested in working the election because we’re going to want to have an additional worker at each one of our polling sites,” Overstreet said. “Because of high volume, and also because it may take a little bit longer for people to get through the lines to vote.”

Evnen said his office will be at the Nebraska State Fair to inform voters of the changes coming to next year’s elections.

