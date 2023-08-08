We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Douglas County Commissioners delay Juvenile Justice Center plans

Community leaders hosted a town hall on Monday regarding concerns about juvenile justice in Douglas County.
By Brian Mastre
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday to delay the opening of a new juvenile detention center into 2024.

The transition was supposed to start in November, but the board was uncomfortable with that plan since the operational capacity of beds is 52 in the new place while the current population of detained youths is 73.

During a telephone town hall hosted by the Omaha Police Officers Association on Monday night, Douglas County’s attorney and sheriff both said that’s a big problem.

“We need to do everything we can to be able to have a facility that we can maintain for a time period to keep these people who are bad actors in detention until we figure out what we’re going to do with them in the juvenile court system,” County Attorney Don Kleine said.

The plan, now on hold, also called for the old facility to close by the end of January.

“We have to keep the current youth center open,” Douglas County Sheriff Aaron Hansen said. ”If we get to a point where we have to release high-risk, repeat juvenile offenders simply because we don’t have any place to keep them, that will cost innocent people their lives.”

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators told 6 News that they believe the man, who crashed his red truck into a cement...
Omaha Police identify suspect in interstate crash, shooting
Tip Top Tux, a popular wedding wear supplier, closed down abruptly, leaving customers and...
Tip Top toast: Tuxedo company shuts down without warning
Cocaine found in semi on Interstate 80 on Aug. 3, 2023.
Man arrested after nearly 90 pounds of cocaine, $84,000 in cash found in semi on I-80
Water main break in Omaha’s Blackstone area shuts down doctors building, could cause traffic delays Tuesday
Box trailers are seen at Yellow Corp. trucking facility Monday, July 31, 2023 in Nashville,...
Trucking giant Yellow Corp. declares bankruptcy after years of financial struggles

Latest News

Douglas County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man after an armed standoff Monday.
Douglas County authorities arrest man on assault, abuse charges following standoff
Iowa school vouchers program exceeding expectations
Candi Jones, executive director, Girls Inc. of Omaha
Girls Inc. announces new executive director
Kid back to school
Back-to-school in summer heat: how to keep your kids safe