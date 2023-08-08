Douglas County authorities arrest man on assault, abuse charges following standoff

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man after an armed standoff Monday.

DCSO tells 6 News investigators were called to a home near 120th and Military around 2:30 p.m. to make contact with 49-year-old Mark Cade in connection with a domestic violence and child abuse incident.

Mark Cade, 49 (Douglas County Corrections)

Once on scene, deputies engaged in a standoff with Cade. He had refused to exit the home and made several threats against law enforcement. He was taken into custody around 4 p.m.; the sheriff’s office said he was armed with a loaded handgun at the time of his arrest.

Cade was booked into Douglas County Corrections on two counts each of terroristic threats and use of a weapon to commit a felony, and one count each of third-degree domestic assault and child abuse.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.