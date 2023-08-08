We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

‘Cha Cha Slide’ creator DJ Casper dies at age 58, reports say

DJ Casper, the creator of the international dance hit "Cha Cha Slide," has died at the age of 58.
DJ Casper, the creator of the international dance hit "Cha Cha Slide," has died at the age of 58.(Dionn Renee / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - DJ Casper, who created the international dance hit “Cha Cha Slide,” has died, according to multiple reports. He was 58 years old.

Rolling Stone and BBC reported the recording artist’s death Tuesday. WLS was the first to announce the Chicago native’s passing, based on a statement from his wife.

DJ Casper, born Willie Perry Jr., had said in a previous interview that he was diagnosed with kidney and liver cancer in 2016.

The song, first called “The Casper Slide,” was initially written as an aerobic exercise for his nephew, a personal trainer. Its popularity got Perry signed to Universal Records, which he released under the name Mr. C the Slide Man.

The song spent years on music charts worldwide, peaking at No. 83 on the U.S. Billboard in 2000 and No. 1 on the UK charts in 2004.

It also has appeared on numerous shows and movie soundtracks and become a fixture at parties, sporting events and other gatherings.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators told 6 News that they believe the man, who crashed his red truck into a cement...
Omaha Police identify suspect in interstate crash, shooting
Tip Top Tux, a popular wedding wear supplier, closed down abruptly, leaving customers and...
Tip Top toast: Tuxedo company shuts down without warning
Cocaine found in semi on Interstate 80 on Aug. 3, 2023.
Man arrested after nearly 90 pounds of cocaine, $84,000 in cash found in semi on I-80
Water main break in Omaha’s Blackstone area shuts down doctors building, could cause traffic delays Tuesday
Box trailers are seen at Yellow Corp. trucking facility Monday, July 31, 2023 in Nashville,...
Trucking giant Yellow Corp. declares bankruptcy after years of financial struggles

Latest News

FILE - People stand atop a rock formation to watch the sunset, July 30, 2023, in Phoenix. At...
European scientists make it official. July was the hottest month on record by far
FILE - The Supreme Court in Washington is seen at sunset on Oct. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott...
Supreme Court reinstates regulation of ghost guns, firearms without serial numbers
A woman was taken to the hospital after she was bit in the leg by what appeared to be a shark...
Woman seriously injured by rare shark bite off NYC’s Rockaway Beach
Kid back to school
Back-to-school in summer heat: how to keep your kids safe
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium has welcomed a fourth African elephant calf to the family.
Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium welcomes fourth elephant calf