Back-to-school in summer heat: how to keep your kids safe

Kid back to school
Kid back to school(WOWT)
By Jade Steffens
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Summer break might be over for kids, but the summer heat certainly isn’t.

It can be lifesaving to keep kids cool whether they’re at recess, on the field, or in class.

For younger kids, check the forecast before dressing them for school. Dress kids in lightweight, breathable clothing on days when it’s really hot. Have them bring a jacket they can take off later in the day when it’s cool in the morning but hot in the afternoon.

Send kids off to school with an extra bottle of water or extra fruit to stay hydrated. Kids lose fluid more quickly than adults, making it easier for them to get dehydrated.

Kids going to school
Kids going to school(WOWT)

Temperatures as low as the mid-80s can impair cognitive functioning and can make it harder for students to learn in school.

And not all schools are equipped for the summer heat. About 41% of districts nation-wide need to update their heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems in at least half of their schools.

Child drinking water
Child drinking water(MGN)

Students involved in outdoor sports and activities can be especially vulnerable to the heat. Heat stroke is the third leading cause of sudden death among high school athletes.

It’s important to know the signs and symptoms of heat-related illness, and how to treat them.

Make sure young athletes are drinking enough water and avoiding sugary drinks or caffeine. Limit outdoor activity during the hottest parts of the day and try to schedule practice earlier or later in the day when the temperature is cooler.

The wet bulb globe temperature is a helpful tool to determine how much time spent outside will stress your body while working or exercising, and how often you should take breaks.

