Aubrey Trail petitions Nebraska officials to proceed with his execution

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Convicted murderer Aubrey Trail has petitioned the state to set a date for his execution.

Court documents filed Monday in Lancaster County, Trail petitioned Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen, Department of Corrections Director Rob Jeffrey, and Attorney General Mike Hilgers, to proceed with his death sentence.

“(Trail) does not wish to conduct any further litigation staying the execution of his death sentence,” the petition states, citing the Nebraska Supreme Court’s decision last year to uphold his death sentence.

The court also ruled that he doesn’t get to benefit from his own bad behavior and reaffirmed the constitutionality of the Nebraska death penalty statutes, finding Trail’s sentence was not excessive or disproportionate.

Trail was sentenced in June 2021 by a three-judge panel for the 2017 murder of Sydney Loofe, whose dismembered body was found in Clay County. In 2017, Trail and his girlfriend, Bailey Boswell, killed a woman they just met and dumped her body. Boswell was sentenced to life in prison for her role in the murder.

Trail admitted to killing Loofe, saying he and Boswell lured her to his apartment in Wilber to get her involved in their criminal lifestyle. Loofe did not react well and he said he killed her because he was afraid she would inform others about their activities. Trail had earlier said Loofe was killed after a sex act went wrong.

Trail appealed his sentence arguing that the court messed up by not giving him a new trial after his own outburst. He shouted at the court and cut his own throat.

While the testimony at Trail’s trial was at times outlandish, the specifics of the case are gruesome.

Evidence showed both Trail and Boswell made a plan to kill Loofe after Boswell met her on a dating app. Loofe disappeared on the second date — and her body parts were found scattered in the countryside near Wilber, Neb.

Trail is currently on death row in Tecumseh State Correction Institution along with other notorious Nebraska killers including Omaha serial killer Anthony Garcia and Douglas County spree killer Nikko Jenkins.

Altogether, there are 11 men awaiting the death penalty in Nebraska. John Lotter has been on death row the longest: He killed three people in Richardson County in 1993, including Brandon Teena, the subject of the Academy Award-winning movie “Boys Don’t Cry.”

Nebraska rarely carries out a death sentence. The last execution took place in 2018; the one before that happened in 1997.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.