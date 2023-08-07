We are Local
Tecumseh State Correctional Institution inmate sentenced for assault against another inmate

Bailey Brown
Bailey Brown(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) - A Johnson County District Judge sentenced a Tecumseh State Correctional Institution inmate to 19 to 29 years in prison for an assault against another inmate.

According to the Johnson County Attorney, a judge sentenced 27-year-old Bailey Brown to 15 to 25 years in prison for first degree assault and another four years for possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, in regards to the assault of another inmate at TSCI on April 3, 2021. The second count will run consecutively to the first, and the sentence will run consecutively to any other sentence currently being served.

Brown was previously imprisoned for five to eight years for a second-degree assault on July 14, 2019.

On April 3, 2021, an inmate at the TSCI went to the hospital for the treatment of serious injuries from an assault by two other inmates, including Brown. The assault happened in an outside yard, shortly after 11 a.m.

During the incident, the injured inmate received cuts and puncture wounds to his arms and torso. Two homemade weapons were recovered by staff members.

