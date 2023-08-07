We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Sheriff: Man arrested for driving intoxicated with a 10-year-old in the car

Stephen Schrader
Stephen Schrader(Stanton County Sheriff's Office)
By Dean Welte
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STANTON, Neb. (KTIV) - Authorities say a Northeast Nebraska man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly driving a vehicle while intoxicated and putting a child’s life in danger.

According to the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office, 32-year-old Stephen Schrader, of Winside, was charged with driving while intoxicated and child abuse.

The sheriff’s office says on Saturday, Aug. 5 at about 10 p.m. Schrader was stopped on Highway 24 west of Stanton. Authorities say Schrader was driving on the shoulder, and when a deputy made contact with him, they determined he was intoxicated. The deputy also discovered there was a 10-year-old child in the car.

Schrader was arrested following the traffic stop. When he was taken to the sheriff’s office, authorities say he tested nearly three times the legal limit.

The 10-year-old was released to the family following this incident. Schrader was also later released after posting his bond. He is scheduled to be in court this September.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha fire investigators say a fire at a north Omaha auto repair shop Sunday morning was...
Fire crews respond to blaze at north Omaha auto shop
Several groups put together a forum Saturday to introduce six candidates contending for the...
Candidates for vacant council seat introduce themselves at South Omaha forum
Hundreds paid tribute Saturday to an Omaha man killed last week.
Hundreds release balloons in honor of Omaha murder victim
File image
Dixon County Sheriff’s Office investigating drowning at Ponca State Park Sunday
Nebraska Head Coach Matt Rhule met with members of the media following day six of fall camp....
Rhule discusses Big Ten realignment

Latest News

Omaha Police update on I-80/I-680 incident
Investigators told 6 News that they believe the man, who crashed his red truck into a cement...
SCENE VIDEO: Omaha Police investigate incident near I-680/I-80 interchange
Omaha Police are investigating the events that led to a naked man being taken into custody near...
NDOT FOOTAGE: Omaha Police arrest man near I-680/I-80 interchange
Investigators told 6 News that they believe the man, who crashed his red truck into a cement...
Crash victim in custody after stripping naked, shooting at traffic on Omaha interstate interchange