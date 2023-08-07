Sheriff: Man arrested for driving intoxicated with a 10-year-old in the car

STANTON, Neb. (KTIV) - Authorities say a Northeast Nebraska man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly driving a vehicle while intoxicated and putting a child’s life in danger.

According to the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office, 32-year-old Stephen Schrader, of Winside, was charged with driving while intoxicated and child abuse.

The sheriff’s office says on Saturday, Aug. 5 at about 10 p.m. Schrader was stopped on Highway 24 west of Stanton. Authorities say Schrader was driving on the shoulder, and when a deputy made contact with him, they determined he was intoxicated. The deputy also discovered there was a 10-year-old child in the car.

Schrader was arrested following the traffic stop. When he was taken to the sheriff’s office, authorities say he tested nearly three times the legal limit.

The 10-year-old was released to the family following this incident. Schrader was also later released after posting his bond. He is scheduled to be in court this September.

