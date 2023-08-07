Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office receives accreditation after operational review

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday it has received accreditation following a review of its operations and practices.

Sarpy County Sheriff Jeff Davis opted to have outside experts conduct a review of its operations to ensure accountability. They cited the decline in public trust in law enforcement following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in 2020. The office applied for accreditation in November of 2020 through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies.

The purpose of the accreditation process is to improve public service by ensuring best practices through reviews of policies, ethics, recruitment and hiring, training, and discipline, in addition to use-of-force training and internal affairs investigations.

Three SCSO commanders participated in a review hearing in Oklahoma City on July 29. CALEA awarded accreditation at the hearing to the sheriff’s office and the Sarpy County Juvenile Justice Center.

