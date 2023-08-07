Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Pleasant start to a cooler August week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Out the door we’re starting with some clouds that are exiting to the east along with any light showers from yesterday. That should leave us a quiet and rather comfortable Monday morning to get your week kickstarted. Dew points are low enough that the air has a refreshing feel compared to yesterday.

Monday Forecast (WOWT)

Muggy Meter (WOWT)

Partly cloudy skies and highs in the 80s should feel comfortable this afternoon. There may be a spotty shower or two this afternoon but most of us will likely stay dry.

Better rain and storm chances enter the forecast after midnight tonight leading into Tuesday morning. I wouldn’t be surprised if a few showers lingered into the afternoon Tuesday too.

Tuesday Foreccast (WOWT)

Something a little more widespread and stronger could be in the cards heading into Wednesday morning. There is the small risk of some isolated strong storms late Tuesday night into very early Wednesday morning if the complex moving in from the northwest can hang on.

Tuesday Night Severe (WOWT)

Precipitation Forecast (WOWT)

