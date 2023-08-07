We are Local
Red Way announces $49 flights

(Red Way)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Monday, the Lincoln Airport’s new flight service, Red Way, announced flights as low as $49 to four destinations.

People must book the flights between Tuesday and Thursday to take advantage of the sale. One-way fares to destinations in Vegas, Orlando, Dallas, and Nashville will start at $49, including taxes and fees.

“Fall is the most underrated time to travel, and we want to give everyone in our community the chance to be spontaneous and make travel memories that will last a lifetime,” said Natalie Micale, spokesperson for Red Way.

Travel dates for these flights will range from Wednesday, Aug. 18 to Monday, Nov. 20. Micale said seating is limited, so book soon.

Flights are operated by Global Crossing Airlines and flown on a fleet of Airbus A320.

To book your flight, check out the Red Way website.

Previous stories about Red Way:
Red Way addresses flight refund concerns
Red Way dropping flights to Minneapolis, Atlanta and Austin
Red Way announces winter schedule and adds 2 new flight destinations

