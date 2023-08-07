We are Local
Omaha Public School Board to vote on Benson High renovations

A vote will be held Monday night regarding potential new additions and renovations to Benson High School.
By Roger Hamer
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Public School Board will vote Monday night on whether to fund a $6.9 million, two-story renovation to the entrance of Benson High School.

The plan includes better access for student drop-off and pick-up on the school’s north side. Additional improvements would include enhanced health services for students and the community, including mental health assistance, along with meeting and storage space.

One-fourth of the 10,000-square-foot space will contain a Charles Drew Health Center medical clinic with two dental bays and three exam rooms, in addition to support areas. A plaza area with sculptural seating features would allow for socializing or outdoor instruction.

The second floor would house offices for Methodist Hospital, Project Harmony and UNMC, along with a shared break room and learning space.

The district’s general fund would cover the cost of the renovations and be reimbursed by COVID federal grants.

