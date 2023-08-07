Omaha Police Officers Association hosting town hall on juvenile justice in Douglas Co.

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Officers Association will host a telephone town hall Monday evening concerning juvenile justice in Douglas County.

OPOA is welcoming media and the public to dial into the event from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and discuss questions and concerns. Sgt. Anthony Conner with OPOA will host, along with Douglas County Sheriff Aaron Hanson and Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine.

Participants may dial in toll-free at 1-(877) 229-8493, using access code 121937.

Questions or comments should be directed to OPOA at (402) 393-6191.

