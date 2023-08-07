We are Local
Man in custody after stripping naked, leading Omaha Police on chase

Incident causing traffic problems at I-680/I-80 interchange
(KTTC)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating the events that led to a naked man being taken into custody near the I-680/I-80 interchange on Monday.

The incident was causing eastbound traffic to back up in that area just before noon. Police confirmed at that time that the area was secure and that there was no threat to the public.

“There may be traffic restrictions in the area while officers sort out exactly what happened,” OPD Capt. Jay Leavitt tweeted at 12:04 p.m.

Nebraska Department of Transportation cameras showed several officers on foot approaching the man, who was kneeling down in a grassy area.

A shooting was also reported at about 11:30 a.m. in connection with this incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

