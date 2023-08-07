‘Idol Across America’ holding virtual auditions across the country

SIOUX CITY (Dakota News Now/KTIV) - Producers of the hit singing competition “American Idol” have been holding virtual auditions for the newest season, and special audition days are coming up this August for residents in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota.

For the fourth year in a row, “Idol Across America,” an updated version of the original American Idol program, will host a virtual audition day in all 50 US states as well as Washington, D.C. South Dakota and Nebraska’s auditions are on Wednesday, Aug. 9, while Iowa’s auditions are on Monday, Aug. 28.

Those who want to have their voice heard by celebrity judges and viewers around the country will have the opportunity to audition via Zoom with an American Idol producer.

“What makes this audition process so much fun is meeting talent,” said producer Melissa Elfar. “Meeting people from all across the country. American Idol is the only show that leaves no stone, or no state left unturned. We go everywhere. We touch every single state. We want anyone who wants to audition to have the opportunity to audition. What makes it fun and exciting is meeting people and hearing stories and hearing so many amazing songs and so much great talent.”

If you aren’t able to make the auditions, you can still submit an audition video for consideration. All participants must be at least 15 years old.

You can learn more about Idol Across America virtual auditions here.

