Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: On and off rain chances continue this week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The rest of Monday evening should be pleasant and mainly dry with only a slight chance for a very light shower. Overnight moisture will move in from the west and come with a chance for spotty showers by Tuesday morning. Chances move in to the west of the Metro as early as 4AM and will travel E through the morning. Best chances for the Metro will be around 6-8AM before spotty showers taper off. Plan for most to see .1″ or less.

Tuesday AM rain (wowt)

Highs stay cool in the upper 70s to low 80s, Wednesday will be similar.

Tuesday highs (wowt)

Wednesday AM brings a better chance for rain and a bit earlier. Chances move in after midnight and will likely clear the Metro by 6AM. This round will be heavier with .25″-1″ possible in many areas and more t-storm potential.

Wednesday AM rain (wowt)

On and off rain chances continue with a warm up to near 90 by Friday.

10 day forecast (wowt)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.