Council Bluffs Police looking for new chief
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Council Bluffs Police Department announced Monday that it’s looking for the city’s next police chief.
Current Chief Tim Carmody is planning to retire in the near future, the department said in a social media post.
The position requires at least seven years of experience in police operations with a “successful record of progressively more responsible supervisory experience in law enforcement operations.”
The Council Bluffs Police Chief oversees a total of 143 officers. The most recent census estimates the city’s population around 62,000.
For more information on qualifications and application instructions, download the brochure at CBPD’s homepage.
