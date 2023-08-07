Council Bluffs Police looking for new chief

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Council Bluffs Police Department announced Monday that it’s looking for the city’s next police chief.

Current Chief Tim Carmody is planning to retire in the near future, the department said in a social media post.

Our current Chief has announced his plans to retire in the near future. As a result, the City of Council Bluffs is searching for CBPD's next leader. The complete brochure pictured in this post may be downloaded at https://t.co/W7WHrnwqUL pic.twitter.com/e3EWEhA1ZM — Council Bluffs Police Department (@councilbluffspd) August 7, 2023

The position requires at least seven years of experience in police operations with a “successful record of progressively more responsible supervisory experience in law enforcement operations.”

The Council Bluffs Police Chief oversees a total of 143 officers. The most recent census estimates the city’s population around 62,000.

For more information on qualifications and application instructions, download the brochure at CBPD’s homepage.

