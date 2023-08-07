We are Local
B.R.A.K.E.S. program debuting in Nebraska

By Brandon Mueting
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Doug Herbert is a four-time drag racing world champion and is the founder of the B.R.A.K.E.S program, which is focused on teens and driving.

Herbert lost both of his sons in a car accident back in 2008 after his son lost control of the vehicle while driving too fast. Now, 15 years after the tragedy, he wants to make sure this is something that another parent won’t have to go through.

“I have the ability to do something here, and I am going to do something,” Herbert said. “I’m going to try to teach other teenagers about being safer drivers because I don’t want a parent to get a phone call like I got that their kids aren’t coming home because they were in a car crash.”

B.R.A.K.E.S. stands for “Be Responsible and Keep Everyone Safe.” Although teenagers are the main focus group, parents can also take part in the program.

“It helps coach the parents up as well,” Herbert said. “Kia provides vehicles for us, so we have a set of vehicles for the teenagers and another set of provided vehicles for the parents. The professional instructors are instructors (who) are absolutely incredible and who I would want to teach my teenager.”

The course focuses on specifics depending on where the classes are taking place. For Nebraska, teens will learn lessons that are tied with the Midwestern region.

“We try to specifically tailor our program to what is needed in the areas,” Herbert said. “We got our basics that we teach and then we got specifics that we teach depending on the region and what the story is and what is going on in the area.”

B.R.A.K.E.S. will be presented by the Nebraska Safety Council and NDOT Highway Safety Office. There is no fee for the course, which will take place at the Lincoln Airport.

Date and Times:

August 12 (Saturday) classes start at 8 a.m., 11:30 a.m., and 3 p.m.

August 13 (Sunday) classes start 8 a.m. and 12 p.m.

To sign-up for the classes, click this link here.

