Rhule discusses Big Ten realignment

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Less than 24 hours after the Big Ten announced Oregon and Washington would be joining the conference starting in 2024, Nebraska football head coach Matt Rhule shared his thoughts on the league’s expansion.

”I trust the leadership. I trust the Big Ten, Tony Petitti. Trev is awesome, right? So communicative and all those things so I’m kinda in my own little bubble right now. I’m just worried about our team,” said Rhule following the Huskers’ sixth day of fall camp. “My job is to make sure that the University of Nebraska is relevant nationally.”

Despite being in his own bubble that is fall camp, Rhule was able to think of a couple of advantages of the Big Ten's expansion. In a new conference that extends from coast to coast, the Huskers will have an elevated platform to rise back to national prominence on and off the field.

Additionally, when it comes to travel the Huskers will have a logistical leg up compared to fellow conference schools that are located in the Eastern and Pacific time zones.

“Teams are going to have to come here and play in cold temperatures. They’re going to have to play in the wind,” said Rhule. “[When] you’re on the east coast flying to the west coast some teams will try and go a day early but the research says that it takes a day per time zone.”

In June, the Big Ten released its Flex Protect Plus model for scheduling football games for the 2024 and 2025 football seasons with the additions of USC and UCLA. With Oregon and Washington joining the league beginning next fall, the schedule released just two months ago will have to be completely reworked.

