LPD catches juvenile after vehicle stolen in north Lincoln

Lincoln Police caught a juvenile who allegedly stole a vehicle in north Lincoln on Saturday.
Lincoln Police caught a juvenile who allegedly stole a vehicle in north Lincoln on Saturday.(Jacob Elliott)
By Jacob Elliott
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police caught a juvenile who allegedly stole a vehicle in north Lincoln on Saturday.

According to LPD, officers responded to the report of a stolen Gray Pontiac Vibe near North 28 Street and Fletcher Avenue at 5:30 p.m.

At 5:50 p.m. the vehicle was located near 27th and Vine streets, with a suspect in close proximity. The suspect, a female juvenile, attempted to flee the area on foot, but was apprehended.

LPD referred the juvenile for the theft.

