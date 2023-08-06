We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Fire crews respond to blaze at north Omaha auto shop

Omaha fire investigators say a fire at a north Omaha auto repair shop Sunday morning was...
Omaha fire investigators say a fire at a north Omaha auto repair shop Sunday morning was accidental.(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha fire investigators say a fire at a north Omaha auto repair shop Sunday morning was accidental.

OFD tells 6 News crews responded to Neal’s Automotive at Florence Boulevard and Ames Avenue around 6:22 a.m. Smoke was found on approach. Firefighters forced entry into the business and located the fire; it was declared under control within 15 minutes.

Fire investigators determined the blaze was caused by an electrical event. The structure is estimated to be a total loss; damage to contents is estimated at $40,000.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10:45pm radar update
6 First Alert Forecast - Strong storms winding down after Midnight, showers and windy Sunday
Omaha gas station manager sentenced for wiring drug money at stores
Mark Dahir, CEO of Omaha's Heart Ministry Center, died August 3, 2023.
Heart Ministry Center CEO Mark Dahir dies
Omaha Blues Festival 2023
Omaha’s ‘In The Market for Blues’ concert being moved inside due to weather
The 99th Santa Lucia Festival is underway in Omaha's Little Italy.
Santa Lucia Festival returns to Omaha’s Little Italy

Latest News

Hundreds paid tribute Saturday to an Omaha man killed last week.
Hundreds release balloons in honor of Omaha murder victim
Several groups put together a forum Saturday to introduce six candidates contending for the...
Candidates for vacant council seat introduce themselves at South Omaha forum
Hundreds paid tribute Saturday to an Omaha man killed last week.
Millard North holds celebration of life for South Omaha murder victim
Several groups put together a forum Saturday to introduce six candidates contending for the...
Prospective candidates hold forum in Omaha City Council District 4