Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Showers, breezy and cool Sunday

Emily's Sunday morning forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday will be cool, cloudy, breezy and bring the potential for showers. Chances increase through the morning and will be best by the afternoon...

Gusts come in from the W/NW today, picking up to the 20s at times. This helps to keep us cool with a high of only 75 for the Metro.

Showers will dry up with some returning sun by Monday morning. Monday afternoon will bring a chance for spotty showers that continue into the evening. The on and off stormy pattern continues from here... highs stay below average with only a few completely dry days peppered into the 10 day forecast.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

