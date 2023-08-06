Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Showers, breezy and cool Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday will be cool, cloudy, breezy and bring the potential for showers. Chances increase through the morning and will be best by the afternoon...

Sunday planner (wowt)

Gusts come in from the W/NW today, picking up to the 20s at times. This helps to keep us cool with a high of only 75 for the Metro.

Wind forecast (wowt)

Showers will dry up with some returning sun by Monday morning. Monday afternoon will bring a chance for spotty showers that continue into the evening. The on and off stormy pattern continues from here... highs stay below average with only a few completely dry days peppered into the 10 day forecast.

10 day planner (wowt)

