David’s Evening Forecast - Scattered showers and breezy tonight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Aside from a few breaks in the clouds, overcast skies and spotty showers have been the norm today. The clouds, showers, and breezy northwest winds have kept temperatures below average, most of the area staying in the low to mid-70s for most of the day. Temperatures will remain in the low 70s, and perhaps even upper 60s at times this evening with continued spotty showers. It will not rain all night, but you should expect to run into at least a few shower. The good news is they should only last a few minutes at a time.

Sunday Evening Forecast (WOWT)

The rain showers should fade away after Midnight, with clouds thinning out a little by Monday morning. Temperatures will drop back into the lower 60s by early Monday, a cooler start to the work week. We’ll see a little more sunshine on Monday, with partly cloudy skies for the morning and early afternoon. Temperatures warm back into the mid70s by the lunch hour, with afternoon highs around 80 degrees. There is a small chance for a pop up shower in the afternoon, but most areas likely stay dry.

Monday's Forecast (WOWT)

Tuesday will bring more sunshine and temperatures in the low 80s. The active weather pattern will return Tuesday evening as thunderstorms develop in central and western Nebraska. Those storms will roll our way late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, with at least scattered thunderstorms expected across the area. Storms should move out Wednesday morning, leaving a drier afternoon. Another wave of showers and storms is possible Thursday night into Friday, with yet another chance by the end of the weekend. Despite all the rain chances, most days will generally be dry as the storms are most likely in the overnight hours.

Sunday Evening 3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Temperatures should remain fairly comfortable for early August, with highs in the low to mid-80s just about every day this week.

High temperatures this week (WOWT)

