We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Child killed, 5 people injured in shooting at Louisiana home

FILE - A child was killed in a shooting at a home in Lafayette, Louisiana on Saturday.
FILE - A child was killed in a shooting at a home in Lafayette, Louisiana on Saturday.(MGN)
By KPLC Digital Team and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPLC/Gray News) - One child was killed and five other people were shot following an incident Saturday morning in Lafayette, Lousiana, according to KPLC.

Two police officers are among those seriously injured.

At least three Lafayette police officers responded after 2 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, someone fired at them, wounding two officers. Another officer returned fire.

Three additional victims were struck by gunfire during the incident, including a woman and two children. It is unclear who shot them.

Deputies describe the officers’ injuries as serious and say the other victims are in critical condition. The suspect was also shot, although it’s unclear the extent of their injuries.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

10:45pm radar update
6 First Alert Forecast - Strong storms winding down after Midnight, showers and windy Sunday
Omaha gas station manager sentenced for wiring drug money at stores
Mark Dahir, CEO of Omaha's Heart Ministry Center, died August 3, 2023.
Heart Ministry Center CEO Mark Dahir dies
Omaha Blues Festival 2023
Omaha’s ‘In The Market for Blues’ concert being moved inside due to weather
The 99th Santa Lucia Festival is underway in Omaha's Little Italy.
Santa Lucia Festival returns to Omaha’s Little Italy

Latest News

Omaha fire investigators say a fire at a north Omaha auto repair shop Sunday morning was...
Fire crews respond to blaze at north Omaha auto shop
Hundreds paid tribute Saturday to an Omaha man killed last week.
Hundreds release balloons in honor of Omaha murder victim
Several groups put together a forum Saturday to introduce six candidates contending for the...
Candidates for vacant council seat introduce themselves at South Omaha forum
Hundreds paid tribute Saturday to an Omaha man killed last week.
Millard North holds celebration of life for South Omaha murder victim