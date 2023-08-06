Candidates for vacant council seat introduce themselves at South Omaha forum

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Several groups put together a forum Saturday to introduce six candidates contending for the vacant District 4 seat that Vinny Palermo used to hold.

It was a chance for them to get their names out there.

6 News asked four of the candidates what they thought was the biggest issue facing District 4 over the years that doesn’t seem to get resolved. Three of them said it’s economic development.

“Most of it has been pushed out west, and I think there’s a great opportunity as far as rezoning and some other items that could spur economic development,” Andrew Adams said.

He said, if appointed the council seat, he’d push for rezoning residential plats to allow them to be mixed-development projects.

Margo Juarez said she’d talk to Greater Omaha Chamber director Heath Mello about developing the area.

“It’s important to sit down and have a conversation with him,” she said. “What is he doing to attract the industry to our area? What’s his focus? Do I need to have him explore South Omaha more because he may not be totally familiar with it and possibly what our opportunities can be?”

Erik Servellon said he’d push for the city and county to match the ARPA funds going into South Omaha.

“Being able to double that impact,” he said. “We want to rebuild a park, but with the help of the city, maybe we can rebuild two parks. Hey, maybe we can do some more affordable housing.”

Mark Martinez puts police-community relations at the top of the district’s issues, saying there’s been a disconnect. He said he’d work with the police chief to get officers engaged with residents.

“We need to get back to officers taking care of their districts, owning what’s happening in their specific districts,” he said.

Those who attended also asked candidates how they would prioritize the area’s needs for housing and public safety in future budgets.

“I’d like to see where people can have an easier way of expanding their house that they’re currently living in because that’s what I see now, is people are trying to take the old parts of South Omaha—the older homes—and rebuilding them,” Anita Huerta-Rojas said.

Former council member Garry Gernandt said public safety is a work in progress.

“It’s always ongoing,” he said. “They’re always recruiting. They’re always having training classes. “We need to continue that and the city council has to budget for that.”

Inclusive Communities, one of the organizations that hosted the event, said there may be more of these forums over the next couple of months.

Anyone interested in being a candidate for the District 4 seat must submit their application by Aug. 15.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.