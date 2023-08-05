Scattered strong storms possible Saturday evening

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Today is a 6 First Alert Weather Day due to that threat of a few storms late in the day and the potential for severe weather.

Starting off the morning with some low cloud and patchy fog across the region, but dry conditions. The low clouds and fog may stick around through mid-morning before we start to see a little more sunshine. Temperatures are in the low to mid-70s, but should warm fairly quickly once we see a little more sunshine. Very warm and humid conditions are expected for the afternoon with high in the mid to upper 80s. The heat index could reach the mid-90s thanks to the humid conditions.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected to begin developing after 6pm as a cold front pushes into the region. Storms are most likely across northern and northeast Nebraska initially affecting areas around Norfolk and Sioux City, but then should develop farther south along the front during the late evening hours, approaching the Fremont and Blair areas by 6 to 8pm. Although widespread storms are not expected, where storms develop large hail and damaging winds will be possible. Scattered storms should make their way toward the metro between 7 and 10pm.

Not everyone will see storms today as only widely scattered thunderstorms are expected at this time. It’s possible that most of the metro misses out on these storms entirely. If you have outdoor plans this afternoon and evening, make sure to have backups in the event of a storm but it is possible the evening stays dry. What thunderstorms we see should be moving out by around Midnight.

Drier weather will push in for the overnight, along with some gusty winds. Temperatures drop back into the mid-60s by Sunday morning. Throughout the morning, more clouds will drop in from the north as west to northwest winds increase to around 20mph. Wind gusts up to 30mph will be possible by the late morning and afternoon hours. Scattered showers are expected to develop during the morning, with on and off showers into the afternoon. A few rumbles of thunder are possible, but no severe weather is expected. Temperatures Sunday will likely be cooler than average, the showers and gusty winds may keep highs in the low and mid-70s across much of the area.

Quieter conditions return on Monday with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. More rounds of showers and storms are expected next week beginning on Tuesday, and continuing every other day or so through the remainder of the week with highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s.

