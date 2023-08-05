We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Omaha’s ‘In The Market for Blues’ concert being moved inside due to weather

Omaha Blues Festival 2023
Omaha Blues Festival 2023(In The Market for Blues (omahablues.com))
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A blues concert series set to take place in downtown Omaha Saturday night has moved locations due to the threat of severe weather.

Omaha Performing Arts announced in a Facebook post that the “In The Market for Blues” concerts are being moved to the Holland Music Club inside the Holland Performing Arts Center due to forecasted rain.

UPDATE: Due to a chance of rain, these performances will move from the Mammel Courtyard to the Holland Music Club inside the Holland Center, all show times remain the same.

Posted by Omaha Performing Arts on Saturday, August 5, 2023

All show times will remain the same, OPA said.

Get the latest from the 6 First Alert Weather Team.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Dahir, CEO of Omaha's Heart Ministry Center, died August 3, 2023.
Heart Ministry Center CEO Mark Dahir dies
In this video submitted by Eric Barnby, a mountain lion is seen late Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023,...
WATCH: Mountain lion spotted in Papillion neighborhood
Omaha gas station manager sentenced for wiring drug money at stores
Patrick Weber
Omaha man now facing murder charges in Kearney man’s death
EXPLAINER: Why mountain lions cannot be relocated

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day, strong storms possible
6 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Scattered strong storms possible Saturday evening
Warm and humid today, morning fog will give way to partly sunny skies and highs in the upper...
First Alert Weather Day, strong storms possible
Oregon wide receiver Dont'e Thornton (2) hauls in a touchdown pass as Washington linebacker...
Big Ten grabs Oregon, Washington; Big 12 completes Pac-12 raid with Arizona, Arizona State and Utah
A group of mental health professionals from across the country converged on Omaha to "create a...
Experts gather in Omaha to discuss U.S. mental health strategy, initiatives