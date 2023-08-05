Omaha’s ‘In The Market for Blues’ concert being moved inside due to weather

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A blues concert series set to take place in downtown Omaha Saturday night has moved locations due to the threat of severe weather.

Omaha Performing Arts announced in a Facebook post that the “In The Market for Blues” concerts are being moved to the Holland Music Club inside the Holland Performing Arts Center due to forecasted rain.

All show times will remain the same, OPA said.

