Experts gather in Omaha to discuss U.S. mental health strategy, initiatives

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A score of brilliant minds from across the country, behind closed doors at a Holland Center conference room in Omaha, came together to tackle a seemingly impossible task.

“I had no idea what I was getting into,” Georgetown University Director of Equity and Racial Justice Dr. christian bijoux said. “I knew that I was going to be in a room with thinkers, academics, practitioners, researchers, store retailers and that we were tasked with solving complex problems, but really, it was to create a unified vision of what a transformative mental and behavioral health system could look like.”

The roster of attendees was a who’s-who in mental and behavioral health:

bijoux, Dr. Jeffrey Aaron, Dr. Leonard Bickman, Prameela Boorada, Dr. Bruce Chorpita, Dr. Maurice Feldman, Dr. Ann Garland, Dr. Kimberly Hoagwood, Barbara Huff, Anne Kuppinger, Robert Lettieri, Joe McHugh, Bill Reay, Dr. Richard Wiener, Johanna Bergan, Pat Hunt, and Judge Lawrence Gendler (ret.).

“As a youth advocate trying to change these systems, it often feels like I’m screaming into the void, and this was the first time it really felt like I was preaching to the choir,” Boorada said. “And I like talking to a choir more than the void.”

The two-day Omaha Meeting to find definitive answers to mental health care in the U.S. was Omni Inventive Care president Bill Reay’s idea.

No politicians, no live streaming to the masses.

Simply a unique collection of professionals looking for solutions to a complex, multi-layered set of connected issues.

No single voice could carry such a burden, but at the core, the simple, common threads can provide answers.

“There is no magic pill,” Reay said. “There’s a lot of work. There are a lot of cultural problems. There are a lot of racial problems. And they get intertwined with what is a bias on mental and behavioral health, and you cannot separate all those things out. They are part of the problem, and the people we brought together over the last 31 hours actually were able to articulate that quite well.”

Diversity, not just in ethnicity or culture, but in talent and skills, contributes to the cause.

“Some of us are really good at stories, some of us are great at detail, some of us are great at building and breaking things, but all of us have the power to change things,” said Boorada, who’s a youth mental health advocate. “And we just need to recognize that even if we come at it from different perspectives, we all can change how the mental health system is at the moment.”

Reay said the ideas will hopefully become a part of the American story in the near future.

“There will be a series of initiatives that will be suggested,” he said. “We will be suggesting a revitalized behavioral health system, with four or five pillars of architecture supporting the revitalization. This will be supported by rigorous research at the practice, evaluation, and policy levels. This will be the most potent system development since 1944.”

But for now, in the day-to-day, Reay and his colleagues advise action.

“Get involved, educate, become educated, ask questions, relax, try to get along with everybody,” Reay said. “Our country’s a mean place right now and until we have calmer heads, it’s not going to get much better.”

Below are highlights from 6 News’ discussions with some of the experts who attended the conference in Omaha on Friday:

bijoux: “They have to get involved. Mental and behavioral health affects us all and so we need people to actively raise their voices and share just their stories of how it’s affecting them, it’s affecting their communities, it’s affecting the people that they love. if people get involved, then we believe we’ll amass the necessary critical support in order to amplify our voices to the policymakers to the politicians, to the community advocates to those who make powerful decisions that impact communities every single day.”

Boorada: “We just had a retreat recently, and we had similar questions, like, how do we align with people who we do not agree with? In fact, in my own mental health journey, I come from the South Asian community. There’s a lot of stigma against mental health and we cannot openly talk about mental health, but we still need those services and we still need that support. Right? And that’s when we’re like, what you align together on is values. At the end of the day, I think we can collectively agree that we value a happy family. We value love, compassion, we value a sense of togetherness and connection. And that is what we are trying to accomplish at the end of the day. What the policy needs to look like, and what the products or programs need to look like is really semantics and nuances, but are we accomplishing that love at the end of the day? Are we accomplishing that connection at the end of the day?”

“I have three main takeaways that I took from this committee meeting. The first thing is that for us to do any sort of radical mental health reform, new leadership must be an absolute core central integral part of it. There’s no way around trying to disrupt systems without having the most innovative people there.”

“The second one is that there’s a breadth of incredible knowledge in social sciences and human services, but all that is locked up at the moment, and it’s very inaccessible to common people. We don’t actually know where to go when we need help. So we absolutely need to prioritize disseminating that information and also democratizing it for everyone. Right?”

“And thirdly, for us to have a happy, inclusive, and vibrant mental health workforce ecosystem, we actually need to expand way beyond trained professionals. We need to be including lived experience professionals as well as community-centered efforts so that when you do receive these services, they feel like home because what you’re struggling with is often deeply personal.”

bijoux: “It begins with taking an initial step, there are multiple entry points. And so we’ve outlined several strategies for diagnosing and solving this complex problem. And so we’ve identified from policy solutions to community and behavioral health solutions to research solutions. And so a lot of what we put together was figuring out where do we start, right? There’s no singular entry point. But if we can address the problem from multiple fronts, then ultimately we can transform the system to make it more effective and more efficient for the people that need the support and services?”

“It’s absolutely overwhelming. And the way we sustain it is by anchoring everything that we do within the community. These supports, these opportunities, and these services have to be provided by people from the community who are of the community because they understand how to continue and carry on that work from generation to generation. And so if we don’t root our work within the community, then we are doing a disservice and it becomes fractured. So we’re making sure everything that we come up with now in our 31 hours together is rooted and cemented in the communities that actually need the services.”

Reay: “Unfortunately, in the United States, there is a mental health illiteracy problem. People are just illiterate when it comes to mental health, and everyone thinks they’re an expert, and as a result of that, we’ve made a mess. And the country is in a mess related to mental health. Young people are not listened to. People have top-down approaches to mental health and behavioral health which have not worked. There has been no real radical change since 1944 in any kind of, academic training, and the voices of people that actually experience behavioral and mental health are absolutely ignored.”

