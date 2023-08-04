We are Local
Top 6 on 6: WOWT’s most-watched videos of July 2023

Viewers turned to 6 News in July for coverage of tubers being rescued from the Elkhorn River, a carjacking-turned-chase turned shooting death, and an elusive mountain lion on the prowl in southwest Omaha.
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.(WOWT)
By Zane Culjat
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most-watched videos, most-clicked stories, and most-engaged social media posts for July 2023.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. Thunderstorms leave 100+ tubers waiting to be rescued from Elkhorn River

Chaos ensued on the Elkhorn River after lightning scared tubers out of the water.

Chaos ensued on the Elkhorn River Saturday after lightning scared tubers out of the water.

5. Carjacking, high-speed chase into Council Bluffs ends in shooting death

It was an intense day for Omaha Police after a domestic assault led to a homicide investigation, a high-speed chase, and an officer-involved shooting.

It was an intense day for Omaha Police after a domestic assault led to a homicide investigation, a high-speed chase, and an officer-involved shooting.

4. CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mountain lion spotted in SW Omaha twice in one week

At least one, possibly multiple, mountain lion has been spotted around the city recently.

A mountain lion was spotted Friday in southwest Omaha.

3. Dream house becomes eyesore near Beaver Lake golf course

An unfinished dream home quickly became a nightmare for a Cass County, Neb. golf course.

An unfinished dream house quickly became a neighboring golf course's nightmare.

2. Owners look to future for historic Millard building

Owners of a historic structure in Omaha’s Millard neighborhood are looking to the future.

Owners of a historic structure in Omaha's Millard neighborhood are looking to the future.

1. Second mountain lion sighting in SW Omaha in one week

There have now been two mountain lion spottings in the last week in the Omaha Metro.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

Top stories of July 2023
1. Teen in custody after dozens of Omaha Police called to Westroads Mall area
2. Mountain lion spotted in southwest Omaha for a second time
3. Child found in Lake Zorinsky has died
4. Cass County authorities: Alcohol believed to be factor in crash that left 4 dead at the scene
5. Voter files recall petition against Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert
6. Over 100 tubers pulled from Elkhorn River after storms strike the area

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

6. Search continues for mountain lion after third sighting

WATCH: An elusive mountain lion was spotted over the weekend in southwest Omaha for a third time.

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Monday, July 31, 2023

5. Child dies after being found in Lake Zorinsky

#BREAKING -- The La Vista girl was found in the water at Zorinsky Lake on Saturday night. Details: https://www.wowt.com/2023/07/06/child-found-lake-zorinsky-has-died/

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Thursday, July 6, 2023

4. Jason Aldean defends ‘Try That In A Small Town’ amid controversy

Jason Aldean is defending his latest music video after it was pulled from CMT for controversial imagery and messages. Details: https://on.wowt6.com/3Ovftb3

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Wednesday, July 19, 2023

3. Hallmark Channel announces first-ever ‘Countdown to Christmas’ cruise

Calling all Hallmark Channel fans! A first-ever Christmas-themed cruise with all the channel’s holiday spirit is setting...

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Thursday, July 13, 2023

2. Second mountain lion sighting in southwest Omaha

Game and Parks is monitoring the area, along with Omaha Police.

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Friday, July 28, 2023

1. Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans taking selfies

Country superstar Miranda Lambert was just a few lines into her song “Tin Man” when she paused her Las Vegas show and...

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Monday, July 17, 2023
CATCH UP
Top 6 of June 2023
Top 6 in April 2023
Top 6 in March 2023
Top 6 in February 2023
Top 6 in January 2023
Top 6 in December 2022

