Top 6 on 6: WOWT’s most-watched videos of July 2023
Viewers turned to 6 News in July for coverage of tubers being rescued from the Elkhorn River, a carjacking-turned-chase turned shooting death, and an elusive mountain lion on the prowl in southwest Omaha.
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most-watched videos, most-clicked stories, and most-engaged social media posts for July 2023.
WOWT’s Top 6 videos
6. Thunderstorms leave 100+ tubers waiting to be rescued from Elkhorn River
Chaos ensued on the Elkhorn River after lightning scared tubers out of the water.
5. Carjacking, high-speed chase into Council Bluffs ends in shooting death
It was an intense day for Omaha Police after a domestic assault led to a homicide investigation, a high-speed chase, and an officer-involved shooting.
4. CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Mountain lion spotted in SW Omaha twice in one week
At least one, possibly multiple, mountain lion has been spotted around the city recently.
3. Dream house becomes eyesore near Beaver Lake golf course
An unfinished dream home quickly became a nightmare for a Cass County, Neb. golf course.
2. Owners look to future for historic Millard building
Owners of a historic structure in Omaha’s Millard neighborhood are looking to the future.
1. Second mountain lion sighting in SW Omaha in one week
WOWT’s Top 6 stories
Top stories of July 2023
WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts
6. Search continues for mountain lion after third sighting
5. Child dies after being found in Lake Zorinsky
4. Jason Aldean defends ‘Try That In A Small Town’ amid controversy
3. Hallmark Channel announces first-ever ‘Countdown to Christmas’ cruise
2. Second mountain lion sighting in southwest Omaha
1. Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans taking selfies
