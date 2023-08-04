Top 6 on 6: WOWT’s most-watched videos of July 2023

(WOWT) - Below are WOWT’s most-watched videos, most-clicked stories, and most-engaged social media posts for July 2023.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

Chaos ensued on the Elkhorn River after lightning scared tubers out of the water.

Chaos ensued on the Elkhorn River Saturday after lightning scared tubers out of the water.

It was an intense day for Omaha Police after a domestic assault led to a homicide investigation, a high-speed chase, and an officer-involved shooting.

It was an intense day for Omaha Police after a domestic assault led to a homicide investigation, a high-speed chase, and an officer-involved shooting.

At least one, possibly multiple, mountain lion has been spotted around the city recently.

A mountain lion was spotted Friday in southwest Omaha.

An unfinished dream home quickly became a nightmare for a Cass County, Neb. golf course.

An unfinished dream house quickly became a neighboring golf course's nightmare.

Owners of a historic structure in Omaha’s Millard neighborhood are looking to the future.

Owners of a historic structure in Omaha's Millard neighborhood are looking to the future.

1. Second mountain lion sighting in SW Omaha in one week

There have now been two mountain lion spottings in the last week in the Omaha Metro.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

WATCH: An elusive mountain lion was spotted over the weekend in southwest Omaha for a third time. Posted by 6 News WOWT on Monday, July 31, 2023

#BREAKING -- The La Vista girl was found in the water at Zorinsky Lake on Saturday night. Details: https://www.wowt.com/2023/07/06/child-found-lake-zorinsky-has-died/ Posted by 6 News WOWT on Thursday, July 6, 2023

Jason Aldean is defending his latest music video after it was pulled from CMT for controversial imagery and messages. Details: https://on.wowt6.com/3Ovftb3 Posted by 6 News WOWT on Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Calling all Hallmark Channel fans! A first-ever Christmas-themed cruise with all the channel’s holiday spirit is setting... Posted by 6 News WOWT on Thursday, July 13, 2023

Game and Parks is monitoring the area, along with Omaha Police. Posted by 6 News WOWT on Friday, July 28, 2023

Country superstar Miranda Lambert was just a few lines into her song “Tin Man” when she paused her Las Vegas show and... Posted by 6 News WOWT on Monday, July 17, 2023

