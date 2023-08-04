We are Local
Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - August 4

This week’s most-viewed coverage included a mountain lion spotted multiple times in southwest Omaha and a group of identity thieves making its rounds.
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.(WOWT)
By Zane Culjat
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Below are 6 News WOWT’s most-watched videos, most-clicked stories, and most-engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, August 4.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. Confirmed mountain lion sightings in Omaha now up to three

There have now been three confirmed mountain lion sightings in Omaha in the past week.

There have now been three confirmed mountain lion sightings in Omaha in the past week.

5. Felony lane gang hits Omaha metro

A group of organized identity thieves is making the rounds in Omaha.

A group of organized identity thieves, also known as the "Felony Lane Gang," is making rounds in Omaha.

4. Mountain lion still at-large in Omaha metro

Mountain lion safety is paramount as there have been multiple spottings around Omaha.

3. Second mountain lion spotting of the week in SW Omaha

There have now been two mountain lion spottings in the last week in the Omaha Metro.

2. VIEWER VIDEO: Mountain lion spotted at Omaha apartments

Viewer Rachel Bolt sent 6 News this video of a mountain lion seen at Aspen Lofts Apartments on Tuesday night, Aug. 1, 2023.

1. VIEWER VIDEO: Mountain lion sighting in Papillion

Another mountain lion sighting was reported late Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, about five miles away from the previous confirmed sightings.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

This week's top stories
6. Pregnant woman dies, man injured in north Omaha homicide
5. Police identify man found shot dead at north Omaha park
4. Organized gang of identity thieves victimizing Omaha metro
3. WATCH: Mountain lion spotted in Papillion neighborhood
2. Mountain lion spotted in southwest Omaha for a second time
1. More mountain lion sightings raise awareness in Omaha

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

6. Pet owner says 4-foot-long python has gone missing from his yard

Experts say because ball pythons prefer to be hidden most of the time the snake doesn’t appear to pose a threat to the public.

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Saturday, July 29, 2023

5. Search continues for mountain lion after third sighting

WATCH: An elusive mountain lion was spotted over the weekend in southwest Omaha for a third time.

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Monday, July 31, 2023

4. Mountain lion spotted in southwest Omaha for a second time

Game and Parks is monitoring the area, along with Omaha Police.

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Friday, July 28, 2023

3. Mountain lion spotted in Papillion neighborhood

WATCH -- Another mountain lion sighting was reported Wednesday night, this one in a Papillion neighborhood. Details developing here: https://on.wowt6.com/3OHtYbB

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Thursday, August 3, 2023

2. More mountain lion sightings raise awareness in Omaha

Mountain lion safety is paramount as there have been multiple spottings around Omaha. Bella Caracta reports.

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Tuesday, August 1, 2023

1. VIEWER VIDEO: Mountain lion spotted at SW Omaha apartments

WATCH: Another mountain lion sighting was reported in Omaha late Tuesday night, this time at an apartment complex. Details developing here: https://on.wowt6.com/44SABgV -- 🎥 from viewer Rachel Bolt

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Wednesday, August 2, 2023
