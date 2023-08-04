We are Local
Strange funnel cloud appears over Yutan

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A strange cloud formed in the sky over Yutan, Nebraska, on Thursday evening.

A funnel cloud appeared to Nebraskans out of the blue with no severe weather in the area.

The phenomenon is created by winds flowing out of distant storms, called the outflow.

When two collide in calm conditions, it can create a brief spinup, causing a funnel cloud to form.

Funnel clouds like this are typically only visible for a brief amount of time. They rarely touch down or produce any severe threat or concern for public safety.

A mild, non-severe funnel appeared over Yutan, Nebraska, on Thursday night. (Courtesy photo)
A mild, non-severe funnel appeared over Yutan, Nebraska, on Thursday night. (Courtesy photo)(WOWT)

