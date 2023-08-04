Sarpy County seeking applications to fill treasurer vacancy

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Sarpy County is looking for applicants to fill its treasurer position following the resignation of current treasurer Trace Jones.

Jones resigned last month. His last day will be Aug. 31. He told 6 News that he puts a lot of stress on himself to do a good job and that he needs to walk away and relax for a while.

Candidates must be a Sarpy County resident and a registered voter to qualify. While not required, the county says having a background in management and finance or banking is preferred.

Applicants are asked to provide a letter of interest or email, along with their resume and three references to the Sarpy County Clerk either via email or hand delivery to the Clerk’s Office at the Sarpy County Courthouse no later than 4:45 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18. A list of applicants will be available on file in the clerk’s office.

Responsibilities include statutory duties in addition to receiving all designated funds due to the County and disbursement of payments. The office is also responsible for property tax paments made to the County, as well as motor vehicle renewals and registrations.

A full description of job responsibilities can be found on the county’s website.

