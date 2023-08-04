We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Sarpy County seeking applications to fill treasurer vacancy

Trace Jones is leaving his position at the end of the month.
Sarpy Co. Treasurer Trace Jones is resigning from his position.
By Mike McKnight
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Sarpy County is looking for applicants to fill its treasurer position following the resignation of current treasurer Trace Jones.

Jones resigned last month. His last day will be Aug. 31. He told 6 News that he puts a lot of stress on himself to do a good job and that he needs to walk away and relax for a while.

Candidates must be a Sarpy County resident and a registered voter to qualify. While not required, the county says having a background in management and finance or banking is preferred.

Applicants are asked to provide a letter of interest or email, along with their resume and three references to the Sarpy County Clerk either via email or hand delivery to the Clerk’s Office at the Sarpy County Courthouse no later than 4:45 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18. A list of applicants will be available on file in the clerk’s office.

Responsibilities include statutory duties in addition to receiving all designated funds due to the County and disbursement of payments. The office is also responsible for property tax paments made to the County, as well as motor vehicle renewals and registrations.

A full description of job responsibilities can be found on the county’s website.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this video submitted by Eric Barnby, a mountain lion is seen late Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023,...
WATCH: Mountain lion spotted in Papillion neighborhood
A fence obstructs the view of drivers looking to make a turn at Omaha's intersection of 84th &...
Omaha neighborhood fed up with dangerous intersection
Mountain lion safety is paramount as there have been multiple spottings around Omaha.
More mountain lion sightings raise awareness in Omaha
EXPLAINER: Why mountain lions cannot be relocated
Anyone with information is asked to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP
Police investigate shooting death in south Omaha

Latest News

Embracing Heart Supportive Services
Omaha business expands services for those with behavioral disabilities
Oregon wide receiver Dont'e Thornton (2) hauls in a touchdown pass as Washington linebacker...
Big Ten clears the way for Oregon and Washington to apply for membership, AP sources say
Patrick Weber
Omaha man now facing murder charges in Kearney man’s death
Anthony Grandel, 34.
Man arrested for allegedly threatening to kill group of people at north Lincoln home