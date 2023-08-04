We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Rest in peace: Department of public safety mourns loss of service horse

The Texas Department of Public Safety said Ana was its 17th certified working horse.
The Texas Department of Public Safety said Ana was its 17th certified working horse.(Texas Department of Public Safety)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The Texas Department of Public Safety is mourning the loss of one of its service horses.

In a Facebook post on Friday, the department announced the passing of Ana.

The department said Ana was its 17th certified working horse.

Ana served the state of Texas to ensure the safety of its citizens through her work on patrols, crowd control, and even school visits.

“Thank you for your service, Ana, and may you rest in peace,” the department said.

Further information, including a cause of death, was not released.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this video submitted by Eric Barnby, a mountain lion is seen late Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023,...
WATCH: Mountain lion spotted in Papillion neighborhood
A fence obstructs the view of drivers looking to make a turn at Omaha's intersection of 84th &...
Omaha neighborhood fed up with dangerous intersection
Mountain lion safety is paramount as there have been multiple spottings around Omaha.
More mountain lion sightings raise awareness in Omaha
EXPLAINER: Why mountain lions cannot be relocated
Anyone with information is asked to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP
Police investigate shooting death in south Omaha

Latest News

In this photo taken from video, a man jumps on a car as a crowd runs through the street on...
Crowd overwhelms New York City’s Union Square over videogame console giveaway
Oregon wide receiver Dont'e Thornton (2) hauls in a touchdown pass as Washington linebacker...
University of Oregon trustees vote unanimously to join Big Ten Conference, another blow to Pac-12
Orange County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Ferguson was arrested late Thursday.
Judge arrested in connection with wife’s killing
Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney speaks at a news conference to announce the...
After 27 years, authorities identify woman whose remains were found along Gilgo Beach parkway
Keith Urban is being inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.
Keith Urban to be inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame