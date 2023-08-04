Potential delay for Omaha trash removal Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s contractor for solid waste removal is advising residents that they may see a delay in service Friday.

FCC employees will attend funeral services for a team member, which may result in some areas having incomplete collections during the day.

Additional staff has been assigned to work Saturday to complete any collections that were missed Friday.

Missed collections may be reported to the Solid Waste Hotline at 402-444-5238 after 7 p.m. on the scheduled election day.

