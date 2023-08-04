We are Local
Potential delay for Omaha trash removal Friday

Garbage Truck
Garbage Truck(Action News 5)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s contractor for solid waste removal is advising residents that they may see a delay in service Friday.

FCC employees will attend funeral services for a team member, which may result in some areas having incomplete collections during the day.

Additional staff has been assigned to work Saturday to complete any collections that were missed Friday.

Missed collections may be reported to the Solid Waste Hotline at 402-444-5238 after 7 p.m. on the scheduled election day.

